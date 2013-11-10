UPDATE 1-Kerry says world powers closer to nuclear deal with Iran

(Adds quotes)
GENEVA Nov 10 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Sunday that world powers had moved closer toward a
deal during negotiations with Iran on reining in Tehran's
nuclear programme and that "with good work" the goal could be
reached.
Kerry made the statement at a news conference after a
three-day meeting between Iran and the six powers - the United
States, France, Germany, Russia, China and Britain - that ended
without an agreement.
Both sides, however, said progress had been made and
negotiators would meet again on Nov. 20.
Kerry said differences had been narrowed during the talks in
Geneva, which were aimed at securing an agreement that would
curb parts of Iran's atomic activities in exchange for limited
sanctions relief.
"Over the last two days a significant amount of progress was
made," Kerry said.
"There is no question in my mind that we are closer now as
we leave Geneva than we were when we came, and that with good
work and good faith over the course of the next weeks we can in
fact secure our goal," he said.
But he also cautioned that the window for diplomacy "does
not stay open indefinitely". Both the United States and Israel
have refused to rule out possible military action against Iran
if diplomacy fails to resolve the decade-old nuclear dispute.
Iran rejects Western accusations that it is seeking the
capability to develop nuclear weapons.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, Lesley Wroughton and Fredrik
Dahl; Editing by Eric Beech)