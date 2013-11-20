版本:
中国
2013年 11月 20日

Iran's supreme leader says will not step back from its nuclear rights

DUBAI Nov 20 Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Tehran would not take one step back "one iota" from its nuclear rights, on the day Iran begins a new round of talks with world powers on its disputed nuclear programme.

He said he would not intervene directly in the talks in Geneva, though he had set "red lines" for his negotiators.

He also said French officials were "not only succumbing to the United States, but they are kneeling before the Israeli regime" and said Iran would "slap aggressors in the face in such a way they will never forget it" without mentioning any specific country. (Reporting by Marcus George; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
