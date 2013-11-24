版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 24日 星期日 16:47 BJT

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei welcomes nuclear deal

DUBAI Nov 24 Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday the deal reached with world powers in Geneva was the basis for further progress, and the prayers of the Iranian nation had contributed towards its success.

"This can be the basis for further intelligent actions. Without a doubt the grace of God and the prayers of the Iranian nation were a factor in this success," Khamenei wrote in a letter to President Hassan Rouhani published by the IRNA state news agency. (Reporting By Jon Hemming)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐