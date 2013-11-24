Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei welcomes nuclear deal

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
DUBAI Nov 24 Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday the deal reached with world powers in Geneva was the basis for further progress, and the prayers of the Iranian nation had contributed towards its success.
"This can be the basis for further intelligent actions. Without a doubt the grace of God and the prayers of the Iranian nation were a factor in this success," Khamenei wrote in a letter to President Hassan Rouhani published by the IRNA state news agency. (Reporting By Jon Hemming)
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
PARIS, April 12 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron will push to give more power to European finance ministers to set bank capital rules to boost credit flow in the economy, his adviser, French European parliamentarian Sylvie Goulard said on Wednesday.