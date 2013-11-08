版本:
Russia's Lavrov sees chance of road map on Iran nuclear dispute

MOSCOW Nov 8 Six world powers and Iran could agree on a "road map" for ending the dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme at talks in Geneva on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

He told reporters he did not wish to pre-judge the outcome of the talks but said Iran should be allowed to have a peaceful nuclear programme under the watch of the International Atomic Energy Agency. (Reporting by Timothy Heritage, Editing by ELizabeth Piper)
