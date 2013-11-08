Lavrov to join Iran nuclear talks on Saturday -diplomats

BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien FY profit before revaluation down at 7.7 mln Swiss francs
* FY profit before revaluation 7.7 million Swiss francs ($7.66 million) versus 8.6 million Swiss francs year ago
GENEVA Nov 8 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to join talks on Iran's disputed nuclear progamme in Geneva on Saturday, diplomatic sources said, in a further sign of headway towards an interim deal between Tehran and world powers.
"Lavrov is coming tomorrow," a diplomatic source who spoke on condition of not being identified told Reuters.
Itar-Tass news agency cited an unidentified source as saying: "We hope that talks with (Lavrov's) participation can lead to positive results." The negotiations began on Thursday and were joined by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany on Friday.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Steve Gutterman in Moscow; editing by Mark Heinrich)
ZURICH, April 7 Power group ABB has won an order worth around 270 million euros ($287.5 million) from British grid operator National Grid and Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), the French network owner and operator, to connect electricity networks of France and the UK, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Stock repurchase program successfully completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)