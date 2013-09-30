Driving Iran's change: Economic threats, strategic opportunities

* Economic disarray, popular support drive Rouhani's
outreach
* Without quick results, Rouhani faces opposition from
hardliners
* Iran cannot ignore unrest sweeping rest of Middle East
By William Maclean and Marcus George
DUBAI, Sept 30 Behind Iran's overtures to
Washington lie pent-up pressures for change - from sanctions and
internal dissent to regional turmoil - that are shaping a rare
chance to end decades of hostility.
For new President Hassan Rouhani, speed is of the essence.
Sanctions are squeezing Iran's oil exports, economic misery
is palpable, Arab Spring contagion poses a persistent threat and
involvement in Syria's civil war is a drain on hard-pressed
resources.
As well as addressing these pressures, Iran may be hoping
its softer tone in nuclear talks with the West will bring longer
term opportunities, diplomats say.
Ultimately Tehran desires Western recognition of what it
sees as its legitimate interests in the wider region - in Syria
and Lebanon where Shi'ite Muslim Iran supports the interests of
its co-religionists and in its 'backyard' the oil-producing
Gulf, where Iran seeks to expand its influence.
For now it is the threats that appear uppermost in the
thinking of the Islamic Republic, as it surveys its diminished
economy and regional upheaval.
Shaul Bakhash, professor at George Mason University,
Virginia, said he believed Rouhani realised how seriously the
economy had been hurt by the confrontational policies of his
"disastrous" predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
"ADULTS" ONCE AGAIN IN CHARGE
Rouhani's opening to Washington was 'not a bluff', he said.
"Adults are once again leading the Iranian government."
Iran is adept at surviving economic pressure, but sanctions
have bitten deeply. Existing U.S. and EU measures have reduced
Iran's oil exports by more than half from pre-sanction levels of
about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), costing Tehran billions
of dollars in lost revenue a month.
The U.S. Congress could soon pass a bill to squeeze Iran's
oil exports further. Deeper cuts in oil sales, if accomplished,
could worsen the damage Western sanctions have already done to
Iran's economy, which suffered a loss of about $26 billion in
petroleum revenue in 2012 from a total of $95 billion in 2011;
soaring inflation; and a devaluation of its currency, the rial.
Iran had tbe ability to adjust to sanctions, a July 2013
research paper by the U.S. Congressional Research Service (CRS)
said. But it added: "The election of Rouhani ... suggests that
sanctions are affecting political outcomes in Iran."
In April, the International Monetary Fund forecast gross
domestic product would shrink 1.3 percent in 2013 after
contracting 1.9 percent last year.
Mehrdad Emadi, an economist at Betamatrix consultancy, said
knock on effects of sanctions on businesses included lack of
investment and job losses. In the car and related components
sector, about a third of workers had lost jobs in an industry
that is Iran's largest after oil, he said.
DEPTH OF ANGER
As before, a key immediate goal for Tehran is to win
acceptance of its right to enrich uranium under a nuclear energy
programme it says is entirely peaceful but which the West
suspects is aimed at developing a nuclear weapons capability.
But what has changed is that powerful conservatives within
the factionalised leadership including Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Khamenei have assented to Rouhani's opening, signalling they are
willing to explore the compromises essential to any deal.
They went along with Rouhani, diplomats speculate, largely
because his big June election win revealed the depth of anger
over years of economic mismanagement and the extent of popular
support for his aim of ending Iran's international isolation.
"People wouldn't have been so vocal in their dissatisfaction
without such tough sanctions. They applied soft pressure and
translated dissatisfaction into voting," said Emadi.
As they tackle a nuclear dispute that for years has been a
potential flashpoint for a regional war, Iran's nuclear
negotiators now have the challenge of rebuilding confidence with
the West while not being seen to cave in to Western pressure.
However they go about that task, speed is critically
important.
A MAN IN A HURRY
Rouhani's comment to the Washington Post that a deal should
be "a question of months not years" suggests he must show quick
results to keep security hawks hostile to the West on board.
"He is a man in a hurry," said Bakhash. Conservatives were
likely to overwhelm Rouhani without swift and significant
sanctions relief, he said. When Rouhani returned from New York,
a small group of hardliners threw eggs at his car.
A diplomat in Tehran said drawn out negotiations without any
progress could easily "re-create the distrust between the United
States and Iran, and thereby prevent achieving any results".
The United States and Iran have had no diplomatic relations
since 1980, shortly after students and Islamic militants stormed
the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
The two nations remain divided over myriad issues, from
Iran's backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and
suspicions in Tehran that the "Great Satan" wants to overthrow
the Islamic Republic.
But the forces drawing Iran to the negotiating table are
also numerous. Apart from sanctions, Tehran hopes a loosening of
its international isolation will reduce the risk of a repeat of
opposition protests that erupted in 2009 after disputed polls.
Iran has long worried about the threat posed by its own
pro-democracy movement. The election of Rouhani is an outgrowth
of this democratic impulse within Iranian society, said Afshon
Ostovar, of the Center for Naval Analyses in Washington.
"Rouhani thus gives Iranians some hope that real and lasting
change could be on the horizon," he said.
"WIN WIN" POSSIBLE?
Iran might also like to reduce the cost of its support of
Assad. A top Lebanese security official said Iran was paying
$600-700 million a month towards the cost of Hezbollah fighters
in Syria. Those figures could not be confirmed.
Ali Vaez of the International Crisis group said the
strategic imperative behind Iran's new thinking was likely
"greater than the sum of all these tactical reasons".
The leadership probably fretted about its future "in the
shifting sands of the Middle East," he told Reuters. "They
realize the risks of leaving behind a country mired in economic
ruin, international isolation, and domestic discontent."
Some suspect Iran's approach is more tactical.
A remark by Khamenei praising flexibility in dealing with
one's foes suggests to British expert Richard Dalton that the
supreme leader wants the overture to Washington to give Iran the
"tactical flexibility to test out what the opponent will do."
Dalton, who served as Britain's ambassador in Tehran in 2003
to 2006, said the aim would be to see if "win win, Rouhani's
declared goal, is achievable".