Iran might let diplomats visit Parchin - dep foreign minister

Power struggle: Australian smelters grapple with electricity uncertainty
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
DUBAI Aug 27 Iran might allow diplomats in Tehran for a summit of developing countries to visit a military base suspected of housing nuclear experiments, an Iranian official was quoted as saying on Monday.
When asked about the chance that diplomats from the Non-Aligned Movement would visit the Parchin military base, Mohammad Mehdi Akhoundzadeh, a deputy foreign minister, said: "Such a visit is not customary in such meetings ... however at the request of authorities, the country of Iran would be ready for such a visit," the Iranian government-linked news agency Young Journalists Club reported.
U.N. nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency wants to inspect Parchin. Iran says it is a conventional military complex, but has so far refused to grant the agency access to the site.
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing