Iran presents "power point" proposal at Geneva nuclear talks -EU

BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment announces private offering of $1.2 bln of senior notes
* Private offering of $1.2 billion of senior notes announced by Six Flags
GENEVA Oct 15 Iran put forward proposals regarding the dispute over its nuclear programme in talks with six world powers that began in Geneva on Tuesday, a European Union spokesman said.
Michael Mann, spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, said Iran presented the ideas in power point format but gave no details. Mann said there was a sense of "cautious optimism" ahead of the two-day meeting.
* Private offering of $1.2 billion of senior notes announced by Six Flags
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"