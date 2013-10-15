版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 15日 星期二 17:18 BJT

Iran presents "power point" proposal at Geneva nuclear talks -EU

GENEVA Oct 15 Iran put forward proposals regarding the dispute over its nuclear programme in talks with six world powers that began in Geneva on Tuesday, a European Union spokesman said.

Michael Mann, spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, said Iran presented the ideas in power point format but gave no details. Mann said there was a sense of "cautious optimism" ahead of the two-day meeting.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐