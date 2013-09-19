Iran's Rouhani says does 'not seek war with any country'

Sept 19 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in a television interview, said his country is not seeking war and that Iran wants the Middle East to have "rule by the will of the people."

His response came during the second part of an interview with NBC News that aired on Thursday, just days before he travels to New York for an appearance at the United Nations.

Rouhani, asked about Israel, said: "What we wish for in this region is rule by the will of the people. We believe in the ballot box. We do not seek war with any country. We seek peace and friendship among the nations of the region."