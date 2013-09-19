UPDATE 3-Obama open to Iran meeting next week, Rouhani knocks Israel

By Susan Heavey and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The White House said on
Thursday that President Barack Obama may meet with Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani in New York next week but called for
"action" rather than words from the new leader, who has sent
signals he's looking for a thaw in relations with the United
States.
Obama and Rouhani will be in New York to attend the United
Nations General Assembly, and speculation has grown that the two
leaders might have an encounter.
White House spokesman Jay Carney acknowledged a change in
tone between Iran and the West since Rouhani took office and
said a meeting was possible, though one was not scheduled.
"It's possible, but it has always been possible," he told
reporters. "The extended hand has been there from the moment the
president was sworn into office."
Western powers believe Iran is developing nuclear weapons.
Tehran says its nuclear program is peaceful and aimed at power
generation.
Rouhani, who took office in August, said in a television
interview with a U.S. network which aired on Wednesday that his
country would never develop nuclear weapons and that he had
"complete authority" to negotiate a nuclear deal with the United
States and its allies.
But in the second part of the interview with NBC News that
aired on Thursday he criticized Israel, which has expressed
skepticism about his intentions.
Israel was "an occupier, a usurper government that does
injustice to the people of the region," Rouhani said, adding it
"has brought instability to the region with its war-mongering
policies."
When asked further about Israel, Rouhani also said: "What we
wish for in this region is rule by the will of the people. We
believe in the ballot box. We do not seek war with any country.
We seek peace and friendship among the nations of the region."
Israel said on Thursday that Rouhani's assurance that Tehran
would not pursue nuclear weapons was false.
"One must not be fooled by the Iranian president's
fraudulent words," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office
said in a statement.
Israel, thought to be the only nuclear-armed power in the
Middle East, is pushing to halt Iran's nuclear advance, and
Netanyahu has called Rouhani a "wolf in sheep's clothing."
Still, Rouhani's interview appeared to be the latest signal
by the centrist cleric - including a recent letter exchange with
Obama - aimed at improving relations between Iran and the West
after years of hostility. He also appeared to signal support for
the pro-democracy uprisings sweeping across the region.
The White House reiterated that Obama has been open to talks
with Tehran since he came into office. It said the change in
tone from the new leader was welcome but not enough.
"It has long been the position of President Obama ... that
he would, as president, be willing to have bilateral
negotiations with the Iranians provided that the Iranians were
serious about addressing the international community's
insistence that they give up their nuclear weapons programs,"
Carney said.
"There have been a lot of very interesting things said out
of Tehran and the new government, and encouraging things, but
actions are more important than words," he said.
OBAMA OPEN TO BILATERAL TALKS
Meanwhile, France's president, Francois Hollande, said he
would meet Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General
Assembly, the first meeting between presidents of the two
countries since 2005.
No American president has met a top Iranian leader since the
1979 overthrow of the Shah and the taking of American hostages
at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the Obama
administration was preparing for high-level meetings between
Iranian and U.S. officials at the U.N. gathering next week.
Since his election in June, Rouhani has taken a dramatic
shift in tone from the strident anti-Western rhetoric of his
predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
But some questions, including Rouhani's stance on the
Holocaust, which killed 6 million Jews and spurred the creation
of Israel, have remained unanswered. Ahmadinejad had previously
questioned the Holocaust before the U.N. General Assembly.
Asked whether he also believed the Holocaust was a myth,
Rouhani said: "What is important to Iran is that countries,
people in the region grow closer and prevent aggression and
injustice."
The Israeli Embassy in Washington, in a post on Twitter,
called the interview part of Rouhani's "charm offensive."
Rouhani also appeared to support lifting Iran's internet
censorship, saying: "We want the people, in their private lives,
to be completely free."
"In today's world, having access to information and the
right of free dialogue and the right to think freely is a right
of all peoples, including Iranians," he told NBC's Ann Curry,
the first Western journalist to interview the new president.
Asked whether that meant Iranians could soon have access to
social media websites such as Twitter and Facebook, he said:
"The people must have full access to all information worldwide."
As part of that effort, the government plans to set up a
commission for citizen's rights in the near future, he added.
Such social-networking websites have played a key role in
the recent uprisings that began with the so-called Arab Spring.
Earlier this week, Iranians gained brief access to Twitter
and Facebook before a firewall was put back in place. Iranian
officials called it a glitch.