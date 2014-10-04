Iran won't replace Russia as top gas supplier - Tass quotes Rouhani

MOSCOW Oct 4 Iran is not ready to replace
Russia as a key gas supplier if sanctions against Tehran are
removed, Itar-Tass news agency quoted Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani as telling Russian TV channel Rossiya 1.
The European Union is quietly increasing the urgency of a
plan to import natural gas from Iran, as relations with Tehran
thaw while those with top gas supplier Russia grow chillier, a
European Commission source told Reuters in September.
"We are lagging in production and think about domestic
consumption first," Rouhani told the channel in an interview.
Iran has the world's second-largest gas reserves after Russia.
"From time to time, we have problems during winter and then,
you know, we have many buyers, clients around us... All our
neighbours to the east, west and south want to buy gas which we
are yet to produce," he said.
Russia is currently Europe's biggest supplier of natural
gas, meeting a third of its demand worth $80 billion a year. The
EU has imposed sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine,
increasing the need for gas from elsewhere.
"Conditions today are not such when everybody would think
that if Russia stops gas supplies tomorrow then this gas would
be supplied by Iran," Rouhani added. "Our production is far from
this stage yet."
Iran, which needs to add large pipeline infrastructure, has
long lobbied to build a designated pipeline that would connect
its huge South Pars gas field with European customers - the
so-called Persian Pipeline.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jason Bush and Susan
Thomas)