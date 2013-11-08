Russia sees positive changes at Iran talks, concrete result sought

MOSCOW Nov 8 Russia said on Friday there had been "very positive changes" in the positions of six world powers and Iran at talks on Tehran's nuclear programme in Geneva and hoped for a "concrete result" to satisfy both sides.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich, who was speaking at a ministry briefing in Moscow, gave no further details of the talks. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper)