Russia hopes for 'long-lasting' result at Iran talks

MOSCOW Nov 8 Russia hopes talks on Iran's nuclear programme on Saturday will produce a "long-lasting" result, RIA news agency quoted the Russian negotiator at the talks in Geneva between global powers and Tehran, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, as saying.

"There are many issues affecting the deep-seated interests of several countries... We hope that tomorrow we can achieve a result that will be long-lasting and that the whole world is waiting for," RIA quoted Ryabkov as saying. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)