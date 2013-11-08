Russia hopes for 'long-lasting' result at Iran talks

BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien FY profit before revaluation down at 7.7 mln Swiss francs
* FY profit before revaluation 7.7 million Swiss francs ($7.66 million) versus 8.6 million Swiss francs year ago
MOSCOW Nov 8 Russia hopes talks on Iran's nuclear programme on Saturday will produce a "long-lasting" result, RIA news agency quoted the Russian negotiator at the talks in Geneva between global powers and Tehran, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, as saying.
"There are many issues affecting the deep-seated interests of several countries... We hope that tomorrow we can achieve a result that will be long-lasting and that the whole world is waiting for," RIA quoted Ryabkov as saying. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
ZURICH, April 7 Power group ABB has won an order worth around 270 million euros ($287.5 million) from British grid operator National Grid and Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), the French network owner and operator, to connect electricity networks of France and the UK, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Stock repurchase program successfully completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)