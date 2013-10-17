版本:
Russia says Iran nuclear talks were "quite promising"

MOSCOW Oct 17 Talks this week between Iran and six global powers over Tehran's nuclear programme were "very tough but quite, quite promising," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday.

He sounded more upbeat than Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian negotiator at the talks in Geneva, who said on Wednesday that the sides were far apart and there was no guarantee of further progress toward ending the standoff.
