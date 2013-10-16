Russia tepid about progress in Iran nuclear talks

MOSCOW Oct 16 Russia sees no guarantee of
progress in future nuclear talks with Iran, a senior Russian
diplomat said after a two-day round of negotiations between Iran
and six world powers ended on Wednesday.
"The result is better than in Almaty (talks that happened in
April), but it does not guarantee further progress," Sergey
Ryabkov, deputy foreign minister and key negotiator on Iran, was
cited by Interfax as saying. "There could have been better
cooperation."
The talks involved Iran and the five U.N. Security Council
members - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia -
and Germany. A new meeting has been set for Nov. 7-8, again in
the Swiss city Geneva.