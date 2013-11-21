UPDATE 2-Reid pledges to move ahead with Iran sanctions in U.S. Senate

(Adds new statement from senators, paragraphs 6-8)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid said on Thursday he was committed to moving ahead
with a tougher Iran sanctions bill when the Senate returns from
a holiday recess early next month, adding to pressure on
negotiators meeting in Geneva on a deal to curb Iran's nuclear
program.
"I will support a bill that would broaden the scope of our
current petroleum sanctions, place limitations on trade with
strategic sectors of the Iranian economy that support its
nuclear ambitions, as well as pursue those who divert goods to
Iran," Reid said on the Senate floor.
A sanctions bill has been held up in the Senate Banking
Committee for months, after President Barack Obama's
administration appealed for a delay to allow time to pursue a
diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear crisis. The West says
Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons, but Tehran says its nuclear
program is for peaceful purposes.
The holdup by Obama's fellow Democrats, who control the
Senate, angered many Republicans as well as some Democrats who
threatened to push ahead with their own sanctions measures if
the bill in the Banking Committee did not advance.
Members of Congress, backed by the influential pro-Israel
lobby, tend to be more hawkish on Iran than the Obama
administration.
NEW SANCTIONS BILL IN WEEKS
Making it clear that they want sanctions to go ahead, 14
Democratic and Republican senators issued a statement later on
Thursday saying they would work together "over the coming weeks"
to pass bipartisan legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran.
"A nuclear weapons capable Iran presents a grave threat to
the national security of the United States and its allies and we
are committed to preventing Iran from acquiring this
capability," the group said.
Among senior senators signing the statement were Democrats
Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee, and Charles Schumer, one of the party's Senate
leaders, as well as Republicans Bob Corker, the top Republican
on the foreign relations panel and John McCain, the party's 2008
presidential nominee.
Negotiators from world powers were meeting in Geneva on
Thursday for a third round of talks to finalize an interim deal
for Tehran to curb its nuclear program in exchange for some
sanctions relief.
Reid said he strongly supports the negotiations, hopes they
succeed and wants them to produce "the strongest possible
agreement."
But he said he was aware that Iran could keep them from
succeeding. He said he was a strong supporter of the tough
sanctions regime now in place and believed it had brought Tehran
to the negotiating table.
"While I support the administration's diplomatic effort, I
believe we need to leave our legislative options open to act on
a new, bipartisan sanctions bill in December, shortly after we
return," Reid said.
The Senate and House of Representatives are scheduled to be
out of session next week for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday.
