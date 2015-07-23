UPDATE 1-Italy's Saras says in contact with Iran over oil imports

(Recasts lead, adds management comments)
MILAN, July 23 Italian refiner Saras
said on Thursday it was in contact with Iran and would be ready
to restart importing its crude oil once sanctions are lifted.
"Iran will be back on stream by the end of the year ... We
have already been contacted to set up the contracts so we are
ready to work," general manager Dario Scaffardi said in a
conference call on the business outlook.
Iran used to account for a significant part of Saras crude
feedstock before the U.S-led embargo was imposed on the country.
On Monday the United Nations Security Council endorsed a
deal to end years of economic sanctions on Iran in return for
curbs on its nuclear programme, though sanctions are unlikely to
be removed until next year.
Scaffardi said Iran had used its time out of the oil market
very wisely and was in a position to bring 1 million barrels of
crude per day onto the market overnight when sanctions were
lifted.
He added it would then be able to add another 0.5-1.0
million barrels per day quickly.
"Don't underestimate Iran ... they have very aggressive
plans to increase (output)... they will be able to ramp up
production quickly and efficiently," he said.
Iran on Thursday outlined plans to rebuild its main
industries and trade relationships following a nuclear agreement
with world powers, saying it was targeting oil and gas projects
worth $185 billion by 2020.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans)