15 U.S. senators promise new Iran sanctions measure within weeks

WASHINGTON Nov 21 A group of 15 Democratic and
Republican U.S. senators said on Thursday they would work
together on legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran over the
coming weeks, and work to pass it as quickly as possible.
"A nuclear weapons capable Iran presents a grave threat to
the national security of the United States and its allies and we
are committed to preventing Iran from acquiring this
capability," they said.
Among the senior lawmakers issuing the statement were
Democrats Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee and Charles Schumer, the No. 3 Democrat in
the Senate, as well as Republican Senators Bob Corker, the top
Republican on the foreign relations panel and John McCain, a
member of the Foreign Relations and Senate Armed Services
committees.