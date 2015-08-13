Swiss firms may get eventual boost from Iran sanctions move

ZURICH Aug 13 Switzerland's lifting of some
economic sanctions against Iran on Thursday should allow
Swiss-based companies to take advantage if the U.S. and European
Union eliminate their own trade curbs.
The Swiss government, acting after a July 14 deal between
Tehran and six big powers to curb Iran's nuclear programme,
officially lifted a ban on trading precious metals with Iranian
state bodies. It also eased requirements to report trade in
Iranian petrochemical products and the transport of Iranian
crude oil and petroleum products.
While unlikely to have more than immediate symbolic impact,
the steps could help Swiss companies aiming to do more business
with Iran to respond quickly if and when the U.S. and Europe
remove their own sanctions.
The sanctions lifted on Thursday had already been suspended
by Switzerland since January 2014, but Swiss companies remain
subject to the U.S. and EU restrictions.
"The latest move means that when they are eventually lifted,
Swiss companies will be able to act immediately," said Olivier
Jakob, oil analyst at the Petromatrix consultancy in Zug,
Switzerland.
"It puts Swiss companies and companies based here in the
starting blocks."
The commodities sector is important to the Swiss economy,
comprising 500 companies that contribute 20 billion Swiss francs
($20.5 billion), or 3.5 percent, of gross domestic product.
Trading houses including Glencore Plc, Trafigura
Beheer BV and Vitol Group employ between
10,000 and 12,000 staff.
Traders did not expect an immediate payoff since
transactions are done in dollars and financed by banks that are
unlikely to participate in Iranian trades so long as U.S. and EU
sanctions remain.
"I don't think anyone would like to risk bypassing world
sanctions by going through the Swiss," one trader said.
The government said its move was aimed at promoting "a broad
political and economic exchange with Iran" but would monitor the
nuclear deal, should problems arise.
The deal Iran struck last month with China, Russia, the
United States, Germany, France and Britain aims to rein in
Iran's nuclear programme in return for relief from U.N., EU and
U.S. sanctions that have hurt the Islamic republic's economy.
($1 = 0.9749 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller and Michael Shields in Zurich and by
Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ron Bousso and Christopher Johnson in London;
Editing by Keith Weir)