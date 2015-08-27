Swiss envoy says: invest in Iran, Middle East's "pole of stability"

* Swiss ambassador adresses business conference in Zurich
* Europeans race back to do business with Iran
* Nuclear deal still faces vote in U.S. Congress
ZURICH, Aug 27 Switzerland's ambassador on
Thursday called Iran a "pole of stability" in the Middle East
and urged companies to make the most of a lucrative market about
to re-open after years of crippling sanctions.
Ambassador Giulio Haas was addressing some 500 Swiss
business people as Europeans race back to Iran, whose markets
and oil will be much easier to tap once sanctions are lifted,
under a global deal struck last month.
"Iran seems still for a lot of people to be bearded, elderly
gentlemen with turbans. You see them, but you see not a lot of
them, especially when you're dealing with business," Haas said.
Iran's adversaries in the Middle East, particulaly Israel
and Saudi Arabia, oppose the deal Tehran struck with world
powers, limiting its nuclear work in return for sanctions
relief.
In the United States where Iran has long been seen as a
regional menace, the U.S. Congress has until Sept. 17 to vote on
the deal backed by President Barack Obama but opposed by many
Republicans.
Haas said his nearly two years in Tehran had convinced him
Western perceptions of Iran as the world's most-aggressive
nation were about to change.
"Iran at the moment is most probably the pole of stability
in a very, very unsafe region," he told the conference.
Britain reopened its embassy in Tehran on Sunday
, catching up with rival European powers that
have rushed to tell Iran their companies are ready to restart
business. France's foreign minister visited Tehran just two
weeks after the nuclear deal was agreed on July
14.
Iran's financial system should escape cripping restrictions
next year, leaving foreign companies contemplating 80 million
consumers, $35 trillion worth of petroleum reserves and deep
infrastructure needs.
Companies including engineering group ABB Ltd bank
UBS and agriculture equipment maker Bucher Industries
AG attended the event in a Zurich hotel hosted by a
Swiss export-promotion group.
"BE BRAVE"
Swiss exports to Iran have fallen more than half to less
than 400 million Swiss francs ($415 million)since 2008 as
tightened U.N. and EU sanctions forced many companies to cut
ties with the country.
"It's very important for us that the stream of money in Iran
reopens," said Christian Wuerzer, managing director at insurer
SwissCare, whose products cover expatriates and diplomats.
Marzban Mortaz, director of a Tehran-based juice and milk
packager, said access to Swiss financiers is essential if the
country's economy is to double or triple post sanctions.
"With that size of economy, everyone has expansion plans,"
he told Reuters. "Companies in Iran are cash-strapped."
Experts cautioned that Iran remains a difficult market,
telling the conference that bureacracy, nepotism and corruption
were common, as were the threat from product piracy and legal
unpredictability.
"The corruption is still at unbelievable rates," said Sharif
Nezam-Mafi, chairman of the Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce
and Eurasia region director of Swiss mill-maker Buehler AG.
Nevertheless, speakers described Iran as a "virgin market"
of sophisticated consumers ready for business with the West.
"Be brave," urged Ali Amiri of ACL Asset Management, an
Iran-focused investment firm. "You've been to wilder places:
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Nigeria. If you can
bear those places, Iran is a walk in the park."
($1 = 0.9622 Swiss francs)
