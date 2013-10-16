版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 16日 星期三 23:08 BJT

Nuclear talks between Iran, world powers in Geneva conclude

GENEVA Oct 16 A two-day round of negotiations between Iran and six world powers ended on Wednesday after participants agreed to meet again next month, a Western diplomat said.

The talks involved Iran and the five U.N. Security Council members - United States, Britain, France, China and Russia - and Germany.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐