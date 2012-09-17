Iran nuclear negotiator may meet EU's Ashton-source

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
ANKARA, Sept 17 Iran's chief negotiator held talks with Turkey's foreign minister on Monday about Tehran's disputed nuclear programme and may meet EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on Tuesday, a diplomatic source said.
Iran's chief negotiator Saeed Jalili met Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Ankara to brief him on last week's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting in Vienna, a Turkish Foreign Ministry official said.
A diplomatic source said Jalili may travel to Istanbul to meet Ashton on Tuesday. Ashton's office had no immediate comment.
The 35-nation board of the U.N. nuclear watchdog censured Iran last Thursday for defying international demands to curb uranium enrichment and failing to address mounting disquiet about its suspected research into atomic bombs.
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 PDG Realty SA, the Brazilian homebuilder struggling with a cash crunch, is considering surrendering buildings and land given as collateral to creditors ahead of a potential in-court reorganization, two people directly involved in the plan said.