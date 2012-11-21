UPDATE 2-World powers want new nuclear talks with Iran quickly

* Six powers meet to mull negotiating strategy
* New approach needed given impasse, Israeli threat
* Iran stockpiling potential bomb material
* New diplomatic opportunity seen with Obama victory
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Nov 21 Six world powers agreed on
Wednesday to seek renewed talks with Iran as fast as possible,
reflecting a heightened sense of urgency to resolve a long rift
over Tehran's disputed nuclear activity and avert the threat of
war.
Their call coincided with growing evidence of Iran expanding
nuclear capacity in an underground bunker virtually impervious
to attack and follows the Nov. 6 re-election of U.S. President
Barack Obama, which has cleared the way for new contacts.
Senior diplomats from the six countries - the United States,
Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - met in Brussels on
Wednesday to consider new negotiating tactics despite abiding
scepticism that a deal with Tehran can be reached.
It was not clear after the meeting what options, if any,
were agreed. But the six said "necessary contact" with the
Iranians would be made "in the coming days".
"The (six powers) are committed to having another round of
talks with Iran as soon as possible," said a spokesman for EU
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who represents the six
countries in dealings with Iran.
Analysts warn that a window of opportunity for a negotiated
solution is narrowing because of growing alarm over Tehran's
nuclear course in Israel, the Middle East's only nuclear power
which has threatened to bomb the atomic sites of its arch-enemy.
Any Israeli air strikes, which many believe would escalate
into a wider Middle East war damaging to a wobbly global
economy, are unlikely before Israel's Jan. 22 election, experts
say, giving the six powers some room for diplomatic manoeuvre.
"There certainly is a window to do a deal, but that window
is closing, and closing fast. Ultimately it depends on the
Iranians meeting their international obligations," said Ariel
Ratner, a former Obama administration political appointee on
Middle East issues at the State Department.
By "obligations", he was referring to U.N. Security Council
resolutions telling Iran to suspend uranium enrichment, the main
pathway to nuclear bomb fuel, and open up to U.N. nuclear
inspectors in exchange for trade and technology benefits.
Seconding the sense of urgency, Russia's Deputy Foreign
Minister Sergei Ryabkov, in remarks quoted by Interfax news
agency, said: "There is no losing time and, from that point of
view, the talks were productive and matters have advanced."
"Under conditions when trust between Iran and the Sextet is
scarce - in fact it does not exist - the task of reaching a
breakthrough finally regulating the problem is extremely
complex," he added. "Had we not seen any return from what is
taking place...we would not be dealing with it."
Iran's defiance of the U.N. resolutions, rejecting
suspicions that it is refining uranium for anything other than
peaceful energy, has prompted increasingly harsh sanctions on
Tehran.
After three inconclusive rounds of talks with Iran earlier
this year, Western diplomats say the six negotiators need a new
approach to engineer a deal with the Islamic Republic.
UNDERGROUND NUCLEAR ENRICHMENT
The stakes have risen since diplomacy resumed in April after
a hiatus of more than a year, they say, with a U.N. watchdog
report last week showing Iran is set to sharply expand uranium
enrichment in its bunkered Fordow plant.
Iran denies international accusations it is seeking nuclear
weapons and has so far refused to meet demands to scale back its
atomic activity, insisting on immediate relief from sanctions.
Western powers have rejected that in previous rounds,
instead offering limited incentives focused on technology
cooperation. They have also ramped up punitive measures intended
to get Iran, one of the world's biggest oil producers and
exporters, back to the table for meaningful talks.
Sanctions pressure increased last month when European Union
governments tightened restrictions on trading with Tehran and
banned imports of Iranian gas, complementing a crippling embargo
on Iranian crude oil that took full effect on July 1.
Diplomats say one option being considered by the six powers
is to ask Iran for more concessions while offering more
substantial sanctions relief.
"With more space in Washington and more pressure in Tehran,
there might just be room for a deal," said Jon Wolfsthal, a
former adviser to U.S. Vice President Joe Biden. "Sanctions
relief has to be on the table at some point, but Iran has to be
able to get to 'yes'."
In the earlier meetings this year, the powers called on Iran
to stop producing higher-grade enriched uranium, shut down the
Fordow facility and ship its stockpile abroad.
Iran rebuffed the proposal, described by Western officials
as an initial step to build confidence, and demanded recognition
of its "right" to refine uranium, activity which can have both
civilian and military purposes, as well as sanctions dropped.
Any new deal would have to be carefully choreographed to
entice Iran to make concessions while taking into account
deep-seated reluctance among Western governments to ease
sanctions.
"The key is sequencing the significant steps," said Cliff
Kupchan, a Middle East analyst at consultancy Eurasia Group. "My
guess is that's what they (the six powers) will discuss."
Iranian central bank governor Mahmoud Bahmani told Reuters
on Thursday that it had avoided a "serious dent" to its economy
from sanctions thanks to gold reserves sufficient to last 15
years, high oil prices and reduced imports.
The sanctions have caused the rial currency to plummet,
inflation to jump and hundreds of thousands of job losses.