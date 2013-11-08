U.S., Iran, EU resume 'intense' nuclear talks in Geneva

BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien FY profit before revaluation down at 7.7 mln Swiss francs
* FY profit before revaluation 7.7 million Swiss francs ($7.66 million) versus 8.6 million Swiss francs year ago
GENEVA Nov 8 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton resumed "intense" nuclear talks late on Friday after a break, an EU spokesman said.
The spokesman, Michael Mann, gave no details about the discussions in his Twitter message.
Zarif, Kerry and Ashton began their trilateral meeting earlier on Friday following Kerry's arrival in Geneva to try to narrow differences in talks aimed at reaching a deal to end a decade-old standoff over Tehran's nuclear programme. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* FY profit before revaluation 7.7 million Swiss francs ($7.66 million) versus 8.6 million Swiss francs year ago
ZURICH, April 7 Power group ABB has won an order worth around 270 million euros ($287.5 million) from British grid operator National Grid and Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), the French network owner and operator, to connect electricity networks of France and the UK, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Stock repurchase program successfully completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)