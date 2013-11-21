COLUMN-Doubts about Obama's authority to close Iran deal: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 21 Before sitting down to negotiate
with someone, make sure they have the authority to deliver their
side of the deal. It is one of the cardinal rules for
negotiating successfully.
For one side to be confident enough to make concessions, it
must know the reciprocal concessions offered by the other will
be honoured and additional demands will not be made at the last
minute altering the delicate balance of compromise.
In the run-up to the last round of nuclear negotiations in
Geneva, there was much speculation about whether Iran's Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani had
the necessary authority to reach an interim deal, or whether it
would have to be referred back to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
and then blocked if they made too many concessions.
In the event, it was U.S. President Barack Obama and
Secretary of State John Kerry who lacked authority to close a
deal in the face of intense opposition from Israel, France and
many members of the U.S. Congress.
UNRAVELLING
Before the talks, U.S. diplomats had spent months working in
secret on confidence-building overtures with members of the
Iranian government and the Supreme Leader's circle that were
intended to signal U.S. seriousness about doing a deal. The full
extent of the groundwork was chronicled in a fascinating article
in the Wall Street Journal ("U.S.-Iran thaw grew from years of
behind-the-scenes talks", Nov. 7).
By blocking the interim agreement that had been emerging,
however, France has created serious doubts about the Obama
administration's ability to close a deal and created more time
for critics to rally congressional opposition, jeopardising the
entire negotiating process.
It has also risked damaging the credibility of Iran's
negotiators, led by Zarif and Rouhani, exposing them to domestic
criticism from hardliners that they are making too many
concessions without securing enough in return.
If the Obama administration wants to do a deal, it will have
to face down opposition from foes including French President
Francois Hollande, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and
Congress to show it is in charge of U.S. foreign policy and has
the ability to deliver.
For the time being, the administration's ability to control
policy towards Iran remains in question.
FULL POWERS
The United States is probably the most difficult country on
Earth to negotiate with because of the separation of powers,
which gives both the president and Congress significant roles in
foreign policy.
Foreign negotiators have often made concessions in
negotiations with the president's diplomats only to find that
Congress demands yet more concessions after a deal is supposed
to have been reached.
Negotiating twice puts foreign countries at a severe
disadvantage. In some instances it has enabled the United States
to secure a better deal for itself. But in others it has
resulted in no deal at all, either because an agreement
unravelled in Congress or because foreign governments would not
risk signing a deal that could be picked apart subsequently by
U.S. legislators.
In this instance, Iran must negotiate not only with the U.S.
president but with Congress and Israel hovering in the
background.
Diplomats have developed several mechanisms to overcome the
double-negotiation problem. In trade talks, other countries have
typically required the U.S. president to obtain "fast-track"
negotiating authority from Congress before signing a deal,
enabling the president to put the deal to lawmakers for a
straight up or down vote. Legislators can approve or block the
deal but cannot amend it.
Other mechanisms for resolving the double-negotiation
problem involve packaging a deal as a "single undertaking," in
which all its elements are indivisible, and adopting the
principle that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed".
The United States is not the only tricky interlocutor. Other
countries have tried to obtain a negotiating advantage by
reopening a deal after it was concluded or threatening to do so
to secure extra last-minute concessions.
To overcome the problem, most diplomatic conferences open
with a credentials committee, at which all diplomats must show
that they have "full powers" to conclude a deal that binds their
nations.
There is no question that Obama has the formal power to
strike a deal, but there are considerable doubts about whether
he has the informal authority to make it stick.
CLOSING A DEAL
The P5+1 negotiating process was meant to ensure the Western
Allies and other members of the UN Security Council spoke with a
single voice when dealing with Iran.
In effect, the United States offered other members of the
Security Council, notably Russia and China, participation in the
talks process, under its own informal leadership, in exchange
for their support in making sanctions effective.
Russia and China agreed to support the
sanctions-plus-negotiations process in the hope it would avert a
military attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.
Britain, France and Germany also appear to have backed the
P5+1 process in the hope it would avoid military confrontation.
But the intense opposition from Israel and some members of
the U.S. Congress to the emerging deal and France's decision to
demand extra concessions at the last minute risk undermining the
entire P5+1 process.
The P5+1 is no longer speaking with a single voice.
Diplomats have moved quickly to scotch talk about a rift, but
the vehemence of the denials cannot conceal the reality that the
P5+1 is now divided.
The P5+1 is clearly no longer under U.S. leadership, or at
least not the leadership of the president of the United States.
And given the mounting opposition Obama is facing at home
and abroad, it is not clear the U.S. president and by extension
the P5+1 can close any deal that would be acceptable to Iran.
TALKS IN JEOPARDY
Following the breakdown of the last round of talks in
Geneva, both sides have been careful to strike an optimistic
note in public.
To keep the momentum going, there have also been further
confidence-building measures. Britain and Iran have agreed to
exchange charge d'affaires.
But the positive talk cannot disguise that the P5+1 process
has sustained serious damage.
Iran has been left wondering with whom it is negotiating
precisely: the president of the United States or its implacable
foes in Israel and Congress.
Russia and China must be wondering about the deal, under
which they have backed tough sanctions in exchange for a
negotiating process that may not work.
But the most serious problems confront Obama and Hollande.
France's hardline position surprised many observers. It is
still not clear whether France intended to block the emerging
agreement or blundered by demanding last-minute concessions,
which proved too far for the Iranian side, and was then caught
out when the process collapsed.
Like the other Western Powers, France backed Saddam
Hussein's Iraq during the war with Iran. But French oil company
Total has substantial interests in Iran's oil and gas
industry, which it hopes to revive once sanctions are lifted,
all of which are now at risk.
For Obama, the bigger problem is not negotiating with the
Iranians but with his own side and making sure they accept his
leadership. U.S. diplomats have slowed the pace of negotiations
as they try to rebuild support on their own side.
Before Obama can strike a deal, he must be sure it will be
accepted, or at least tolerated, at home by Congress and in the
Middle East by America's allies, led by Israel and Saudi Arabia.
The U.S. president must convince them the deal is the best
that can be obtained or face them down and demonstrate his
control of U.S. foreign policy.