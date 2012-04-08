UPDATE 1-Iranian media say talks to go ahead as planned

* Turkey to host talks, Iranian media say
* No official confirmation; talks expected on Friday
* Tehran had raised doubts about the venue
DUBAI, April 8 Iranian media said on Sunday
talks aimed at resolving a nuclear standoff with the West would
go ahead as planned, in Istanbul later this week, but there was
no official confirmation from Tehran or the other capitals
involved.
The meeting - a resumption of talks that collapsed more than
a year ago - looked in doubt after Tehran voiced concerns about
holding them in Turkey, whose opposition to President Bashar
al-Assad has angered the Islamic Republic.
"After weeks of debates, Iran and the six world powers
agreed to attend a first meeting in Istanbul," the semi-official
Fars news agency reported, citing unnamed sources.
State-run English language Press TV carried the same report,
saying the talks were "slated for next week", referring to
Friday, the day diplomats had expected them to happen.
There was no immediate comment from Turkey or the
counterparts in the talks - the United States, Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and China.
Fars said the parties had also agreed to hold a second round
of talks in the Iraqi capital Baghdad if they made progress in
Turkey.
The United States and its European allies suspect Iran of
covertly developing atomic weapons, accusations Tehran denies.
Washington and Brussels imposed the toughest ever sanctions
on Tehran after the previous talks collapsed, cutting it off
from global financial services and imposing embargoes on its key
export, oil.
The talks might provide a path to lift sanctions and ease
the threat of military strikes against Iranian nuclear sites by
Israel which sees the prospect of a nuclear armed Iran as a
threat to its existence.
Iran says it has a sovereign right to nuclear activities
that it says are entirely peaceful. It accuses the nuclear-armed
West of hypocrisy and of trying to stifle its technological
progress.