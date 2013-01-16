UPDATE 2-Iran, powers to hold nuclear talks in late January-ISNA

* Iran's negotiations with powers due to resume on Jan.
28-29 - ISNA
* But EU spokesman says no date agreed yet
* Three rounds of talks last year failed to end stalemate
DUBAI, Jan 16 An Iranian news agency said on
Wednesday that Iran and six world powers would resume talks over
the Islamic state's nuclear programme in late January but a
European Union official said the two sides had yet to agree a
date.
The Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) gave no source for
its report and later on Wednesday appeared to have deleted it
from its website, without giving a reason.
Russia voiced alarm last week at delays in agreeing a new
round of talks on the Iranian programme, which the West suspects
is aimed at developing a nuclear weapon capability. Iran says it
is enriching uranium for peaceful energy purposes.
Three rounds of negotiations in 2012, the last one in June
in Moscow, failed to achieve a breakthrough in the decade-old
dispute which has the potential to spark a new Middle East war.
The ISNA report said the two sides would meet again on Jan.
28 and 29. But it also said the date could change depending on
which location was agreed. It cited Istanbul and Geneva and
"some other cities" as possible places.
A diplomat in Vienna, where the U.N. nuclear agency is
based, suggested the dates cited by ISNA could be correct. Both
the diplomat and ISNA said the venue had not yet been decided.
"That's what we've heard too, still working on the venue,"
the diplomat said.
But a spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton said in Brussels that no date had yet been set.
"Contacts are still ongoing. We are waiting for the Iranians
to respond," Michael Mann said when asked about the ISNA report.
Ashton oversees contacts with Iran over its disputed nuclear
programme on behalf of the six powers - the United States,
Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany.
Western diplomats had hoped for negotiations to restart in
December or mid-January. Since the last meeting in June, Iran
has pressed ahead with its disputed work and amassed more
material which can have both civilian and military purposes.
Israel - a U.S. ally believed to have the Middle East's only
nuclear arsenal - has threatened military action if diplomacy
and economic sanctions intended to rein in Iran's uranium
enrichment programme do not resolve the stand-off.
Enriched uranium can fuel nuclear power plants, Iran's
declared goal, but also provide material for bombs if refined
further, which the West suspects is Tehran's ultimate ambition.
ISNA's report coincided with a new round of separate
negotiations in Tehran on Wednesday between the U.N. nuclear
agency and Iran.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been
trying for a year to negotiate a so-called structured approach
with Tehran that would give it access to officials, documents
and sites.