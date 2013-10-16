版本:
World powers and Iran to hold next nuclear talks on Nov 7-8

GENEVA Oct 16 Six world powers and Iran will hold their next round of nuclear talks on Nov. 7-8 in Geneva in a bid to resolve a decade-old standoff over Tehran's atomic programme, a western diplomat said.

The two sides agreed to hold more talks after meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Swiss city for the first time since the election of relative moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

It was not clear what other issues were agreed on, if any.
