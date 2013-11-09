版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 10日 星期日 01:04 BJT

Iran nuclear talks likely to end without agreement - diplomats

GENEVA Nov 9 Barring a late breakthrough, talks between Iran and six world powers on Tehran's nuclear programme are likely to end on Saturday without an agreement, but are expected to resume in a few weeks, Western diplomats said.

"Clearly, efforts are still going on," one diplomat said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Fredrik Dahl, Louis Charbonneau and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

