More Turkey banks expected to work with Iran as risks ease-envoy

BRIEF-Canacol Energy provides guidance for 2017
* In 2017, realized contractual oil and gas sales anticipated to average between 18,000 and 19,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
ANKARA Nov 29 Turkey's Halkbank will maintain an important role in relations between Ankara and Tehran and other Turkish banks are expected to work with Iran when sanctions on the Islamic Republic are eased, Iran's Ambassador to Turkey Ali Reza Bigdeli told reporters on Friday.
His comments came in the wake of an agreement between Tehran and six world powers to curb Tehran's nuclear programme and after Turkey's economy minister said on Thursday all Turkish banks will be able to make Iranian transactions after the deal.
* In 2017, realized contractual oil and gas sales anticipated to average between 18,000 and 19,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Krensavage Asset Management urges Juniper Pharmaceuticals to consider sale of company
* Prague stocks buck CEE rise as Moneta trades ex-div * Daimler earnings, dollar retreat cause some improvement in mood * Geopolitical concerns may return * Hungarian bonds firm, still helped by Tuesday's CPI data * Croatian stocks fall further on worries over Agrokor group (Adds renewed plunge of Croatian assets) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 12 Central European currencies and some equities gained on Wednesday after geopolitical worries led investors t