More Turkey banks expected to work with Iran as risks ease-envoy

ANKARA Nov 29 Turkey's Halkbank will maintain an important role in relations between Ankara and Tehran and other Turkish banks are expected to work with Iran when sanctions on the Islamic Republic are eased, Iran's Ambassador to Turkey Ali Reza Bigdeli told reporters on Friday.

His comments came in the wake of an agreement between Tehran and six world powers to curb Tehran's nuclear programme and after Turkey's economy minister said on Thursday all Turkish banks will be able to make Iranian transactions after the deal.
