U.S. official says "very hard" to get Iran nuclear deal

GENEVA Nov 20 A senior U.S. administration
official said on Wednesday it would be "very hard", though still
possible, to reach an initial nuclear deal with Iran in talks in
Geneva this week.
"I think we can (get a deal), whether we will, we will have
to see because it is hard. It is very hard," the official told
reporters after talks between six world powers and Iran resumed
in the Swiss city.
The official also said that the vast majority of sanctions
on Iran would remain in place after any preliminary accord on
limiting its disputed nuclear programme, and that Washington
would "vigorously" implement them.
