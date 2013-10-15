版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 16日 星期三 02:49 BJT

Iran, U.S. held bilateral talks at Geneva nuclear meeting

GENEVA Oct 15 The U.S. delegation to six-power negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program held bilateral talks with Tehran's delegates on Tuesday in a meeting a senior U.S. official described as "useful."

Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman, effectively the State Department's third-ranking diplomat, is leading the U.S. delegation. Sherman and other U.S. officials met Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and other Iranian delegates, a senior State Department official said.

"The discussion was useful, and we look forward to continuing our discussions in tomorrow's meetings with the full P5+1 (six powers) and Iran," the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the talks lasted approximately one hour. Iranian media also reported that the meeting took place.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐