After Iran deal, U.S. companies face being left out in cold

WASHINGTON, July 14 Within hours of the
announcement of an Iran nuclear deal early on Tuesday, lawyers
around Washington were fielding calls from U.S. corporate
clients eager to know what the 159-page deal would mean for
their business prospects.
In the near term, the answer for most of them is: not very
much.
U.S. companies face losing out to foreign competitors in
Iran as they wait for signs that Tuesday's historic nuclear
agreement is sticking and that U.S. lawmakers are willing to
loosen long-standing restrictions on trade and investment,
according to corporate lawyers and company executives.
Iran's agreement with major world powers to curtail its
nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic
sanctions opens up the world's fourth-largest oil reserves,
second-largest natural gas reserves and an 80 million population
to multinationals.
But the strict, decades-old U.S. restrictions on doing
business with Tehran, which predate the nuclear crisis and
relate to other concerns such as terrorism support and human
rights abuses, will remain in place.
"U.S. persons and banks will still be generally prohibited
from all dealings with Iranian companies, including investing in
Iran, facilitating cleared country trade with Iran," a senior
U.S. administration official said at a briefing on Tuesday.
The deal hammered out in Vienna does open some avenues for
U.S. companies to expand in Iran. U.S. firms will now be allowed
to sell or lease commercial passenger aircraft to Iran, as long
as they procure licenses from the U.S. government, giving
companies such as Boeing an opportunity.
The deal also allows the U.S. government to license foreign
subsidiaries of U.S. companies to operate in Iran, which was
banned by Congress in 2012.
A Treasury official told Reuters that decisions on licenses
would be made by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, and that
such subsidiaries would be subject to restrictions.
"The scope of the license has to be shaped and determined,"
the official said.
U.S. executives and trade groups worry that the embargo may
force U.S. companies to watch as European and Asian rivals move
in, unless there is Congressional action to relax the rules.
"It (the deal) will not result in a green light for U.S.
companies in most cases to resume business in Iran," said
William McGlone, a lawyer who specializes in export controls and
sanctions at Latham and Watkins in Washington.
"Democrats as well as Republicans are still very strongly in
favor of maintaining primary sanctions against Iran on the Hill
for various reasons, and it's hard to see that dynamic changing
in the near term."
McGlone said he spoke on Tuesday with a Fortune 50 company
executive who wanted to know if it could resume foreign
subsidiary dealings with Iran in place prior to 2012. Several
other sanctions lawyers told Reuters they spent much of Tuesday
answering Iran-related queries from clients.
Even if allowed, companies are likely to be wary of rushing
into Iran due to concerns the policy could be reversed if a
Republican wins the presidency in 2016. At least three
Republican candidates said on Tuesday they would do so.
Pro-business groups have been treading carefully on Capitol
Hill amid strong Republican opposition to the deal.
Republicans in Congress have long been working to sink an
agreement, and several dismissed concerns that U.S. businesses
would be disadvantaged in a post-deal environment.
"I think we are a long way from that," said Republican
Senator John Cornyn, in response to a question about U.S. firms
operating in Iran.
Some of the most influential business lobby groups have been
largely muted on Iran, in contrast to their more active role in
pressing for an easing of sanctions against Cuba and Russia.
Business Roundtable, made up of chief executives of the
largest U.S. firms, including Boeing and Exxon Mobil Corp.
, told Reuters they have not been involved in the Iran
issue. The Chamber of Commerce, National Association of
Manufacturers, and National Retail Federation did not respond to
requests for comment.
SLOW START
In the global race to tap Iran's vast energy resources, U.S.
companies have already gotten off to a slow start. Iranian
officials estimate the country needs $230 billion of investment
in the petroleum sector alone, to upgrade its aging energy
infrastructure and expand oil and gas production.
However, major U.S. firms said they have not broached
discussions with Iran, in order not to fall foul of their
government. In contrast, several European oil companies were
quick to express their interest in Iran both before and after
the deal was announced.
A spokeswoman for oil giant Shell said on Tuesday
the company was "interested in exploring the role Shell can play
in developing Iran's energy potential," within the boundaries of
the law.
A spokeswoman for Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions
said: "We've done business in Iran before and will be
interested in looking at new possibilities when sanctions are
lifted."
Italian oil and gas group Eni also said on Tuesday
it would consider investing in Iran again if sanctions are
lifted and Iran improves its contract terms.
U.S. oil giants Chevron Corp and ConocoPhillips
both stressed that they act in full compliance with U.S.
law, and ConocoPhillips stated it is not engaged in business
discussions with Iran. Exxon, the world's largest publicly
traded oil company, declined to comment.
Other U.S. firms were similarly quiet. General Motors Co.
declined to comment on Tuesday on "potential future
scenarios" and said it is committed to complying with U.S.
sanctions. Starbucks, the world's biggest coffee chain,
said on Tuesday it had no plans to enter Iran, while Coca-Cola
said it was too early to comment.
Corporate lawyers and trade groups said U.S. companies may
start to push legislators to loosen restrictions now that the
deal is signed, and as they start to see the tangible impact of
losing out.
"What's particularly difficult for American companies is if
they are the only ones that are prohibited whereas the rest of
the world will be trading," said Vanessa Sciarra, vice president
of the Emergency Committee for American Trade.
"Every time you're at a disadvantage relative to your
foreign counterparts, you lose market share."
