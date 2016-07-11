A year later, U.S. lawmakers still take aim at Iran nuclear deal

| WASHINGTON, July 11
WASHINGTON, July 11 U.S. lawmakers this week
will consider three Republican-backed measures targeting the
Obama administration's nuclear agreement with Iran, which
bitterly divides Washington a year after it was announced and
could play a role in November's elections.
One bill would impose new sanctions on Iran over any
sponsorship of terrorism or human rights violations. Another
would bar the purchase from Iran of "heavy water," a
non-radioactive byproduct from making nuclear weapons and
nuclear energy. The third would block Iran's access to the U.S.
financial system, including the use of the dollar.
Republican lawmakers, who control the House of
Representatives and Senate and unanimously opposed the nuclear
deal announced last July 14, have said the measures are
necessary to send Iran a strong message that it will face
consequences if it violates international agreements.
Many, joined by several Democrats, have been especially
concerned by Iran's actions since the deal was officially
implemented in January, including its test-firing of ballistic
missiles in March.
"It makes sense to do all we can to check this very
dangerous Iranian activity," Republican Representative Ed Royce,
the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told the
Rules Committee, which sets up rules for debate of bills headed
to the House floor.
Thanks in part to the nuclear agreement, Iran has begun to
rejoin global politics and economics after more than three
decades of isolation. Business and political leaders are
visiting the country, which is also hosting trade conferences.
In his first report on the deal, United Nations
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said Iran's ballistic missile
launches "are not consistent with the constructive spirit" of
the nuclear deal. He said it was up to the U.N. Security Council
to decide if the launches violated the resolution backing the
agreement.
However, he also said he was "encouraged by Iran's
implementation of its nuclear commitments."
Republicans worry that President Barack Obama is so eager to
preserve the pact as a legacy that his administration will give
Tehran too much leeway before he leaves office in January.
ELECTION-YEAR POLITICS?
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the presumptive
Democratic presidential nominee, backs the nuclear deal.
Republican candidate Donald Trump has promised to tear it up if
he is elected on Nov. 8.
Most of Obama's fellow Democrats in Congress backed the
agreement. They say the new legislation is intended to undermine
or even derail it.
The White House issued a threat on Monday to veto all three
bills, saying they would affect the continued viability of the
nuclear agreement.
The deal "is critical to ensuring that Iran's nuclear
program is and will remain exclusively peaceful, which is
profoundly in the national security interest of the United
States and the international community," it said in a statement.
The bills are not expected to win enough votes to advance in
the Senate, even if they pass the House. And if they did pass
the Senate, they would lack enough support to override a veto.
Backers of the Iran deal said Republicans were trying to
appeal to voters just days before the convention where Trump is
due to become the party's presidential nominee.
Polls show an overwhelming majority of Americans have an
unfavorable view of Iran.
Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at J
Street, a pro-Israel group that supported the nuclear deal, said
such legislation plays into voters' frustration with what they
see as a do-nothing Congress.
"This kind of grandstanding not only endangers our security
by endangering the deal, it's exactly the type of politics that
people are sick of," he said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; additional reporting by
Michelle Nichols at the UNITED NATIONS; editing by David
Gregorio)