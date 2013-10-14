CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. senators would ease sanctions only after Iran concessions

(Corrects numbers in 1st and fifth paragraphs to show the
letter was signed by 10 senators, six Democrats and four
Republicans.)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Oct 14 Ten Democratic and Republican
U.S. senators said on Monday they were open to suspending the
implementation of new sanctions on Iran but only if Tehran takes
significant steps to slow its nuclear program.
Negotiations about Iran's nuclear program are scheduled to
start in Geneva on Tuesday and will be the first since the June
election of President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate who
wants to thaw Iran's icy relations with the West to secure the
removal of punitive sanctions that have hobbled its oil-based
economy.
In a letter to President Barack Obama, the 10 senators said
the United States and other countries should consider a
"suspension-for-suspension" initial agreement, in which Iran
would suspend uranium enrichment and Washington would suspend
the implementation of new sanctions.
However, Iran is not expected to offer to suspend enrichment
during the talks.
The letter, which was sent to Obama on Friday and released
on Monday, was written by six Democrats and four Republicans.
They said they supported the negotiations but wanted
confidence-building actions from Iran before they would support
backing away from a new set of even stricter sanctions on Iran
now making their way through Congress.
The senators said they wanted Tehran's full cooperation with
the International Atomic Energy Agency, fulfillment of promises
under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty and implementation of
all U.N. Security Council resolutions on its nuclear weapons
program, including immediate suspension of all enrichment.
"If the Iranian government takes these steps in a verifiable
and transparent manner, we are willing to match Iran's
good-faith actions by suspending the implementation of the next
round of sanctions currently under consideration by the
Congress," they said.
They also reaffirmed that "a credible military threat"
remains on the table and said current sanctions must be
maintained aggressively.
The senators signing the letter included Democrats Robert
Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,
and Charles Schumer, the No. 3 Democrat in the Senate, as well
as Republicans John McCain and Lindsey Graham, two of their
party's most influential foreign policy voices.
Western nations believe Iran's uranium enrichment program is
meant to achieve a nuclear arms capability. Tehran denies this,
saying it wants only to generate electricity and carry out
medical research.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)