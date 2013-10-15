U.S. open to further bilateral meeting with Iran in Geneva

GENEVA Oct 15 The United States would welcome a further bilateral meeting with Iran on the sidelines of nuclear negotiations between Tehran and six major powers that began in Geneva on Tuesday, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said.

"We would welcome an opportunity for a bilateral and have said so," Deputy State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said during a break in talks between Iran and the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.

Earlier Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that neither the Iranian nor U.S. delegations had asked for such a meeting. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York last month after Zarif met foreign ministers of the six powers. Tehran and Washington have had no diplomatic ties since 1980.