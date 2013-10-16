Never had such "intense, detailed" talks with Iran before-U.S.

GENEVA Oct 16 Differences remain between Iran and the United States and other world powers over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, but the U.S. delegation has never had such intense talks with the Iranians as this week, a senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday.

"I've been doing this now for about two years," the official said on condition of anonymity at the end of two days of talks between Iran and six world powers in Geneva. "And I have never had such intense, detailed, straightforward, candid conversations with the Iranian delegation before."

"Although there remain many differences in each area, and what sanctions relief might be appropriate, specific and candid discussions took place," the official added.