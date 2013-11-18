版本:
Kerry says has no specific expectations ahead of Iran nuclear talks

WASHINGTON Nov 18 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday he had no specific expectations about world powers reaching a deal with Iran in talks later this week that hope to finalize an interim deal on Tehran's nuclear program.

"I have no specific expectations with respect to the negotiation in Geneva except that we will negotiate in good faith and we will try to get a first-step agreement," Kerry told a news conference with Turkish Foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

The talks between Iran and the so-called P5+1 powers, comprising the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, resume in Geneva on Nov. 20. They will try to reach a first-step agreement to end a 10-year deadlock over Iran's nuclear program. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
