UPDATE 1-Kerry presses Iran to prove its nuclear program peaceful

By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON Nov 18 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry on Monday pressed Iran to finalize an agreement that can
prove to the world its nuclear program is peaceful, but said he
has "no specific expectations" for talks in Geneva this week
between major powers and Iran.
Last week, a senior U.S. official said the six major powers
and Iran are getting closer to an initial agreement, but Kerry
appeared to tamp down expectations two days before talks resume.
"I have no specific expectations with respect to the
negotiation in Geneva except that we will negotiate in good
faith and we will try to get a first-step agreement," Kerry told
a news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.
Kerry said he hoped "Iran will understand the importance of
coming there prepared to create a document that can prove to the
world this is a peaceful program."
"I am not going to negotiate this in public. We all need to
be respectful of each others' processes here and positions - and
so it's best to leave that negotiation to the negotiating
table," he added.
He declined to discuss details of a proposal under
discussion.
The talks between Iran and the so-called P5+1 powers,
comprising the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany
and Russia, resume in Geneva on Nov. 20. They will try to reach
a first-step agreement to end a 10-year deadlock over Iran's
nuclear program.
Iran has denied that it wants to develop atomic weapons
capability and insists its nuclear ambitions are limited to the
peaceful generation of electricity and other civilian uses.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Kerry is open to
participating in the upcoming talks "only if it makes sense" but
will not decide until the talks get underway.
Talks between the P5+1 and Iran ended last week without an
agreement, although the sides appeared to be close to a deal.
The U.S. push for an agreement has stoked tensions with
American ally Israel, which wants tougher U.S. sanctions against
Tehran to force it to completely dismantle its nuclear program.
The Obama administration has called on U.S. lawmakers not to
impose new U.S. sanctions in order to give negotiations a
chance.
Kerry said he had "great respect" for concerns by Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a deal with Iran but did
not believe the talks would put Israel's security at any
additional risk.
"Nothing that we are doing here, in my judgment, will put
Israel at any additional risk - in fact, we believe it reduces
risk," Kerry said. "We believe it helps all of us move closer to
this goal of achieving a comprehensive agreement."
Kerry said he was committed to returning to Israel after the
U.S. Thanksgiving holiday next week to continue talks with
Netanyahu over Iran and ongoing Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
"That is a priority for me and it doesn't change," Kerry
said. "We remain deeply committed to this ongoing dialogue, to
our friendship, and we intend to consult frequently and deeply
about everything we are engaged in."
In Moscow, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin
told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani by telephone on Monday
there is a "real chance" for a nuclear deal.
The six world powers are negotiating a proposal that would
ease sanctions on Iran if it suspends some parts of a program
that many countries, particularly in the West, fear is aimed at
developing nuclear weapons capability.
