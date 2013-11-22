Kerry to travel to Geneva for Iran talks, U.S. says

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
WASHINGTON Nov 22 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will leave for Geneva on Friday to join nuclear talks between six major powers and Iran, the State Department said.
"After consulting with EU High Representative (Catherine) Ashton and the negotiating team on the ground, Secretary Kerry will travel to Geneva later today with the goal of continuing to help narrow the differences and move closer to an agreement," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.