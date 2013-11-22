版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 04:12 BJT

Kerry to travel to Geneva for Iran talks, U.S. says

WASHINGTON Nov 22 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will leave for Geneva on Friday to join nuclear talks between six major powers and Iran, the State Department said.

"After consulting with EU High Representative (Catherine) Ashton and the negotiating team on the ground, Secretary Kerry will travel to Geneva later today with the goal of continuing to help narrow the differences and move closer to an agreement," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐