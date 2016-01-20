Even in slump, U.S. oilfield firms hesitate over post-sanctions Iran

* Sanctions lifted, OPEC member Iran pushes oil and gas
revival U.S. firms expected to wait and see how nuclear deal
plays out
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Jan 20 For U.S. oilfield services
companies suffering the worst revenue slump in decades it would
at first seem like a lifeline: The lifting of sanctions on Iran
by six world powers reopened the door for their foreign units to
return to the OPEC member that needs help to develop its oil
reserves.
Iran, home to the world's fourth largest crude reserves, is
embarking on a $185 billion effort to revive oil and gas
projects by 2020 after sanctions halved the country's oil
exports and led to neglect of its energy infrastructure.
A drop in crude oil prices to 13-year lows has brought
drilling come almost to a standstill nearly everywhere else in
the world, creating rare commercial prospects for non-U.S.
companies such as Saipem, an oilfield subsidiary of Italian
major Eni and Shell, which have already
expressed an interest in returning.
Yet major U.S. oilfield firms such as Schlumberger Ltd
, the world's largest, and Weatherford International
said they were not pursuing Iran business for now,
partly because a complex web of sanctions remained that
Washington linked to its allegations of Tehran's support for
terrorism and human rights abuses.
After the international group known as the P5+1 removed
sanctions on Saturday as part of a deal for Tehran to curb its
nuclear ambitions, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a general
license allowing foreign-based subsidiaries of U.S. companies to
trade with Iran for the first time since 2012.
But the U.S. government has fined both Weatherford and
Schlumberger in the past two years for violating sanctions on
Iran and other countries. In 2013 Weatherford agreed to pay $253
million and last year Schlumberger agreed to pay more than $237
million.
"You would expect U.S. companies in highly enforced
industries like the oil and financial sectors to be initially
reluctant," to return to Iran, "until they see more of how the
situation plays out," said Ginger Faulk, a lawyer who advises
companies on sanctions at Baker Botts.
The new Treasury license comes with several strings
attached.
U.S. citizens, for example, are not allowed to deal with
Iran even if they are working with a foreign based affiliate,
while more than 225 Iran-linked persons and entities, many of
whom control major pieces of Iran's infrastructure, are still
off limits by Washington.
"Having a truly independent foreign affiliate is harder than
it sounds and many companies have found that it is difficult to
keep personnel, equipment and operations segregated to the
degree that the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset
Control requires," said Josh Zive, a lawyer at Bracewell, who
advises energy companies on sanctions.
In addition, companies are hesitant to move in during an
election year in the United States, lawyers said. Republican
presidential candidates have been critical of Democratic
President Barack Obama's nuclear deal with Iran and the next
president could potentially remove the general license soon into
the first term.
"A change in administration means there is potential for
stranded investments if there is a policy change," said Zive. He
said "having those opportunities cut off before they become
profitable could become very risky."
Weatherford spokeswoman Karen David-Green said the company
"currently has no plans to commence operations in Iran of any
kind or through any affiliates."
When asked if Schlumberger would return to Iran, spokesman
Joao Felix said not now. "In the event the U.S. government does
materially ease sanctions on Iran, we will evaluate going back
in at that time."
Three other oilfield service companies, Halliburton,
Cameron International and National Oilwell Varco
, did not immediately comment when asked about Iran, in
contrast with European oil companies that were quick to express
their interest both before and after the deal.
Part of the difficulty for U.S. companies in Iran is knowing
which supply chains to deal with. Iran's biggest construction
firm, Khatam al-Anbiya, and Tidewater Middle East Co, a major
port operator in Iran that owns the primary port terminal,
remain on Washington's blacklist for their ownership by the
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.
U.S. officials have said that anyone doing business with
these banned entities risked incurring harsh penalties.
Furthermore, companies that decided to put foreign-based
units in Iran would have to publicly declare their actions,
which could open them up to political scrutiny.
"I think there is going to be very little appetite by U.S.
firms to push the envelope. You could pretty easily see one or
more congressional committees calling executives up to explain
why their foreign sub decided to deal with Iran," said a U.S.
compliance official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because
of the sensitivity of the topic.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Grant
McCool)