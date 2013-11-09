Iran says nuclear talks could resume soon if no deal on Saturday

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
GENEVA Nov 9 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that if no deal is reached with world powers on Saturday over Iran's nuclear programme, talks could continue in a week to 10 days.
"There was a possibility, and perhaps it still exists, that if there are good intentions we can reach an agreed-upon text," Zarif told reporters in Geneva, where ministers from six major powers are negotiating with Iran.
"If we reach a result by the end of today, it's reached. If not, the process will continue in one week or 10 days."
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
