Iran says nuclear talks with powers "fruitful"

GENEVA Oct 16 Iran called two days of nuclear
talks with six world powers that ended on Wednesday "fruitful"
and said it hoped for a new phase in relations.
"We sense that members of the (six powers) also have
exhibited the necessary political will in order to move the
process forward. Now we need to get to the details," Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told a news conference.
He said two sides had for the first time agreed on a joint
statement after the talks, but declined to give details on what
had been discussed during the meeting in Geneva. A new meeting
has been set for Nov. 7-8 in the Swiss city.