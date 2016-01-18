REFILE-Insurer Zurich to look into Iran cover for corporate clients

(Refiles to change day in first paragraph)

LONDON Jan 18 Zurich Insurance said on Monday it welcomed the lifting of Iranian sanctions and would look into insurance cover for corporate customers doing business with Iran.

"We welcome the new developments in Iran and will explore how we will support our corporate customers in managing their Iranian exposures to the extent permitted by the revised sanctions regime," a Zurich spokesman said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)