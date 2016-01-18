REFILE-Insurer Zurich to look into Iran cover for corporate clients

(Refiles to change day in first paragraph)
LONDON Jan 18 Zurich Insurance said
on Monday it welcomed the lifting of Iranian sanctions and would
look into insurance cover for corporate customers doing business
with Iran.
"We welcome the new developments in Iran and will explore
how we will support our corporate customers in managing their
Iranian exposures to the extent permitted by the revised
sanctions regime," a Zurich spokesman said in an emailed
statement.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)