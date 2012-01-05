版本:
2012年 1月 5日

China extends Iran crude imports cuts into Feb

BEIJING Jan 5 China will extend a cut in its oil imports from Iran into a second month, sources said on Thursday, as the two sides remain divided over payment terms for Iranian crude targeted by ever tougher international sanctions.

"February would be the same as January, with the same cut," said a Beijing-based senior crude trader who deals with Iranian oil.

China cut its imports from Iran by more than half in January.

Asked if there was any chance of agreeing on a term supply contract for 2012 by mid-January, normally the deadline for the two sides to fix February-loading cargoes, a second senior oil trader said: "No. I doubt it."

