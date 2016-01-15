As clock ticks down on sanctions, oil-laden Iran tankers set to target India and Europe

* Iran wants to up exports to India by 200,000 bpd within 6
months
* Iran has over a dozen super-tankers ready for discharge
* Wants to revive business ties with European partners
* China, Japan and Korea have little room for Iran's crude
* Even modest Iranian crude exports to put pressure on oil
prices
SINGAPORE/LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 15 With Iran
poised to resume usual business ties with the world under a
historic nuclear deal, Tehran is set to target India, Asia's
fastest-growing major oil market, and old partners in Europe
with hundreds of thousands of barrels of its crude.
Iran expects the U.N. nuclear watchdog to confirm on Friday
it has curtailed its nuclear programme, paving the way for the
unfreezing of billions of dollars of assets and an end to bans
that have crippled its oil exports.
Tehran plans to lift exports by 500,000 barrels per day
(bpd) post-sanctions and gradually raise shipments by the same
amount again, adding to a glut of global oil and likely putting
more pressure on oil prices which have already dropped
70 percent since 2014 to around $30 per barrel.
Iran has 22 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) floating off
its coast, with 13 fully or almost fully loaded, mapping data
on Thomson Reuters' Eikon showed, carrying enough crude to meet
India's import needs for almost a week.
A senior Iranian source close to supply negotiations said
that the country - which has the world's fourth-biggest proven
oil reserves - was targeting India as its main destination for
crude.
"Indian crude demand is growing faster than other Asian
countries. Like our competitors, we see this country as one of
the main targets for Asian sales," said the official, who spoke
on condition of anonymity.
Iran hopes to raise its exports to India by 200,000 bpd, up
from the 260,000 bpd currently shipped under sanctions'
restrictions, the official said.
At the right price, Indian refiners said they were keen to
import more from Iran, as the country's demand for fuel soars on
the back of 10 percent annual growth in car sales, a rate that
is now faster than China's.
"We have a long-lasting relationship with Iran and post
lifting of sanctions we will evaluate the scenario," said L K
Gupta, managing director of India's Essar Oil.
"It makes sense to buy oil from nearby options (like Iran),"
said H. Kumar, managing director of another Indian oil firm,
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, but added
"intake will depend on prices."
The Iranian official said there was not much room for major
export increases to China, South Korea or Japan due to slowing
demand and also because of a shift there towards more non-Middle
East crudes.
A South Korean refinery source confirmed he did not expect a
big increase in Iranian supplies, largely because of plentiful
alternatives.
A Japanese refiner said that his firm could only take
Iranian deliveries once it had insurance in place, which could
take time.
OLD EUROPEAN PARTNERS
Iran already trades limited amounts of oil mainly with Asian
buyers legitimately under sanctions, but its crude exports have
fallen to just over 1 million bpd, down from a peak of over 3
million bpd in 2011, pre-sanctions.
The Iranian official said Tehran planned to revive supply
deals with European partners in order to ramp up exports.
Shipping industry association BIMCO confirmed that European
clients would be among the first post-sanction clients.
"Former clients of Iran are the ones who are likely to
return as buyers... Italy, Spain and Greece were the top EU
importers in 2011," said Peter Sand, BIMCO's chief shipping
analyst.
Following years of under-investment, Iran needs foreign cash
to modernise its creaking oil industry.
Italy's ENI, Spain's Repsol and France's
Total were some of the companies with the biggest
delegations at a conference in Tehran last November, during
which Iran published new terms for foreign oil investors.
Prospects for exports to the Americas, never a significant
market for Iran, appear slim. Not only do U.S. sanctions
unrelated to the nuclear issue remain in effect, but the region
is already inundated with supply from soaring U.S. and Canadian
production.
CUT-THROAT MARKET
In a cut-throat market, Iran may also find it difficult to
sell its oil as the heavy grades it mostly offers are in low
demand.
Latin American suppliers who produce similar heavy crudes
have been seeking new buyers in Asia.
Within the Middle East, traders said Iran's main competitor
would be Iraq, which has successfully returned to Asian markets
in recent years, with exports rising above 3.5 million bpd.
In Europe, traders said Iran's crude would compete mainly
with Russian Urals grades, which are competitively priced.
In China and India, strong passenger car sales are fuelling
gasoline demand, while a slowdown in Asia's heavy industries
means slower demand for diesel, which heavy crudes are often
used to produce.
Iran does have light crudes, but needs them for itself to
reduce gasoline imports.
Either way, Iran adding to an oversupplied global oil market
is bound to put more pressure on prices.
"With Iran's sooner return... there is still further
downside risk to prices this quarter," Barclays bank said.
