RPT-Iran sends out feelers for any return to oil markets

* Reaching out to old buyers, signals price war
* Oil markets much better supplied since sanctions imposed
* Iran field performance, Saudi policies key variables
By Dmitry Zhdannikov, Peg Mackey and Alex Lawler
LONDON, Oct 22 Iran is reaching out to its old
oil buyers and is ready to cut prices if Western sanctions
against it are eased, promising a battle for market share in a
world less hungry for oil than when sanctions were imposed.
New Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's "charm offensive" at
the United Nations last month, coupled with a historic phone
call with U.S. President Barak Obama, revived market hopes that
Iranian barrels could return with a vengeance if the diplomatic
mood music translates into a breakthrough in the stand-off over
Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
The Islamic republic's crude exports more than halved after
the European Union and United States, which accuse Tehran of
seeking nuclear weapons, tightened sanctions in mid-2012,
cutting its budget revenues by at least $35 billion a year.
"The Iranians are calling around already saying let's talk
... You have to be careful, of course, but there is no law
against talking," said a high-level oil trader, whose company is
among many that stopped buying Iran's oil because of sanctions.
The West's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency
(IEA), said this month that despite the first highlevel talks
between Iran and the United States since the 1979 Iranian
revolution, few expected sanctions to be eased soon.
"Rather, most expect that turning the clock back on
sanctions will be a drawn-out process based on tangible
diplomatic progress with regard to the issues at hand, which
many still view as a remote prospect," the IEA said.
However, last week Iran issued its first tender in two years
to import fertilisers, in what traders said could be a test ball
for the easing of sanctions on funding import-export operations
with the country.
It is also sending strong signals to oil markets about its
pricing policies should it make headway in the nuclear talks
with the West. The next round of talks with the U.N. nuclear
agency is planned for next week.
"Given the new circumstances, a large number of traditional
buyers of Iranian oil are making the preparations and providing
the facilities for raising their oil purchase from Iran," news
agency Shana quoted National Iranian Oil Co's head of trading
Mohsen Ghamsari as saying on Tuesday.
DIFFERENT MARKET
Only five countries - China, India, Japan, South Korea and
Turkey - are still buying Iranian oil. But they are taking just
1-1.2 million barrels a day, about half what Iran shifted before
the sanctions were imposed in 2012, when more than a dozen
countries were buyers.
All EU countries have stopped purchases, while the United
States hasn't bought Iranian crude for almost two decades.
Several months before the EU imposed its embargo, executives
from large Western companies and buyers of Iranian oil, such as
Shell and Total, said the move would lead to
higher oil prices and EU consumers would be the main losers.
But benchmark Brent oil prices have barely changed in the
past two years, hovering in the $90-$120 a barrel range despite
the loss of Iranian barrels and supply disruptions from Iraq,
Libya and Nigeria.
The reason behind stable prices was strong growth in oil
output in the United States, which is soon to become the world
leader. There was also a spike in Saudi output to an all-time
high, weaker demand growth in Asia and a decline in demand in
Europe.
According to the IEA, demand in developed European countries
has fallen by 2 million bpd in the past five years, or three
times what the region was getting from Iran.
"It's a different market. It's a market that has a greater
degree of supply than the market they, Iranians, exited," said a
trader with an oil major, who used to buy Iranian oil.
Before the EU sanctions, traders said the most common debate
in the market was whether China would swallow all or just part
of the Iranian oil unwanted elsewhere.
But Beijing has played ball with the West and tried to cut
imports from Iran.
Arch-rival Iraq, which overtook Iran as OPEC's
second-largest oil producer, said last week China was seeking to
steeply raise Iraqi oil purchases.
Iran's Ghamsari said Iran might have to set or accept lower
prices to go back to the market.
"Naturally, a resupply of Iran's crude oil on the world
markets will result in oil price cuts. The current figures show
that the demand for oil is 30 percent lower than in normal
conditions," he told Shana.
BIG SAUDI SHIFT
Pricing won't just depend on whether Iran returns to the
market, but how fast. Though its oilfields could reverse much of
the production cuts within months, full recovery would take over
a year.
Quality will also play an important role.
"If I'm allowed to buy again, I will jump on it straight
away," said a European refiner, who asked not to be named.
"Europe is terribly short of sour, heavy crude; the only one
available is Russia's Urals, and it has become very expensive."
Olivier Jakob at consultancy Petromatrix agrees that
Europe's struggling refiners will not hesitate long before
buying Iranian crude oil, especially at cheaper prices.
Iranian oil competes with Russian and Iraqi grades of the
same heavy, sour quality, which has become prized since the U.S.
shale oil boom increased global supply of previously scarce
light oil.
However, a trader with another major said a jump in Iraqi
Basra and Kazakh supplies next year should saturate demand for
heavy oil in Europe, leaving not much space for Iranian oil.
Much will also depend on whether Saudi Arabia will make room
for its arch-rival's oil and cut exports to prevent a steep fall
in prices.
Saudi Arabia's intelligence chief has said the kingdom will
make a "major shift" in relations with the United States in
protest at its perceived inaction over the Syrian civil war and
its overtures to Iran, though it remains unclear how that might
affect oil policies.
"Without any constraint in place, OPEC could find itself
pumping some 4 million bpd above the forecast call (on its oil).
Broken budgets and recriminations between OPEC members are the
most obvious fallout," said David Hufton from PVM brokerage.