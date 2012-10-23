Iran's current oil production 4 mln bpd -oil minister

DUBAI Oct 23 Iran's current oil production is 4
million barrels per day, its oil minister Rostam Qasemi said on
Tuesday on the sidelines of an energy conference in the United
Arab Emirates.
Asked about oil production at present, Qasemi told
reporters: "It is currently 4 million barrels per day."
He also said: "Oil is a commercial not a political
issue...When the price of oil increases, this is to the benefit
of some countries. We don't want the price of oil to increase,
it has to be a logical price."
Iran's production is believed to have been hit by Western
economic sanctions this year, and the figure given by Qasemi is
substantially higher than many outside estimates.
The International Monetary Fund estimated earlier this year
that Iran's output in 2012 would average 3.6 million bpd, down
from 4.1 million bpd last year.
According to the latest data submitted by Iran to OPEC, it
produced 3.75 million bpd in August, and according to the most
recent secondary source estimates published by OPEC, Iran pumped
just 2.72 million bpd in September, unchanged from August.