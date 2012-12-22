Iran says seizes explosives on Pakistan border

DUBAI Dec 22 Iran has seized 20 bombs and other
explosives on its border with Pakistan, a police official was
quoted as saying on Saturday.
He called on Islamabad to control its border regions
properly.
Iran's impoverished southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan
province, bordering Pakistan, faces serious security problems
including bombings and frequent clashes between police and drug
dealers and bandits.
"Border agents learned that subversive groups wished to
enter our territory," said Ahmad Reza-Radan, Iran's deputy
police chief, according to the Mehr news agency.
"The agents were successful in identifying and seizing a
large shipment of explosives which had entered our country."
The haul included 20 bombs, Radan said. He did not say when
exactly the explosives were found. One person had been arrested
in connection but others had escaped to Pakistan.
"We request that the Pakistani government act on its
obligations in controlling border regions, because its border
has become a way for bandit traffic," he was quoted as saying.
Radan did not identify the arrested person or the suspected
groups involved.
In the last major attack in Zahedan, the provincial capital
of Sistan-Baluchestan, a suicide bomber killed dozens at a
Shiite Muslim mosque in 2010.
That attack was claimed by militant Sunni group Jundollah
(God's Soldiers), which accuses Tehran of discriminating against
Sunnis. Since 2003 it has claimed a number of other attacks and
kidnappings in Iran.
Tehran has linked Jundollah to the Sunni Islamist al Qaeda
network and accused the United States of backing Jundollah to
create instability in the country, a charge Washington denies.
Iran rejects allegations by Western rights groups that it
discriminates against ethnic and religious minorities.