U.S. think-tank says Iran covering building IAEA wants to visit

* U.N. nuclear inspectors want to visit Parchin
* Western diplomats allege clean-up work there
VIENNA Aug 24 A U.S. think-tank published
satellite imagery on Friday which it said showed "pink coloured
material" covering a building at a sensitive military site in
Iran which U.N. nuclear inspectors want to visit.
The Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS)
said the tarp - at the Parchin military complex - might be an
attempt to conceal alleged clean-up work there at a time when
Iran is under growing international pressure to open up its
disputed nuclear programme to scrutiny.
The images were consistent with a Reuters story on Thursday,
which cited diplomatic sources as saying a brightly-coloured
tent-like structure now covered the building.
The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) believes
that explosives tests relevant to the development of nuclear
weapons were conducted in a steel chamber in the building,
possibly a decade ago, and wants to go there to search for
evidence.
The IAEA pressed Iran again in talks on Friday to address
concerns about suspected nuclear weapons research in the Islamic
state, repeating requests for access to Parchin, but their
meeting ended without an agreement.
In recent months, Western diplomats have cited satellite
pictures showing extensive sanitisation efforts at the site in
what they describe as an apparent attempt to remove any evidence
of illicit nuclear activity.
Iran, which denies Western allegations that it is seeking a
nuclear weapon capability, says Parchin is a conventional
military facility and has dismissed allegations about it as
"ridiculous."
ISIS, which tracks Iran's nuclear programme closely, said
commercial satellite imagery it had obtained from Aug. 15
"clearly shows the suspected high explosive test building
covered in a pink-coloured material."
Citing experts it had consulted, it said the size of the
building had increased and that it believed that a covering tarp
was supported underneath by scaffolding, adding that similar
activity appeared to be taking place at a nearby building.
"The purpose of covering the buildings could be to conceal
further clean-up activity from overhead satellites or to contain
the activity inside," ISIS said.
"Alternatively, tarps could provide a cover for the
demolition of the buildings, or portions of them, while also
containing the spread of potentially contaminated debris," it
added.
Iran says it must first agree a broader framework deal with
the IAEA on how the agency should conduct its probe into
suspected nuclear wepaons research in the country before
possibly allowing inspectors access to Parchin, a sprawling
complex southeast of the capital Tehran.